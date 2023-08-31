About Tezos

Tezos Price Data

Tezos (XTZ) currently has a price of $0.79 and is down -0.027% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 60 with a market cap of 751.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $29.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 949.8M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers secure and efficient smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps). It differentiates itself through its unique governance approach and ability to upgrade without hard forks. Tezos features a self-amendment process for stakeholders to propose and vote on upgrades, ensuring the network remains adaptable. It utilizes a liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism and emphasizes security through formal verification and bug bounties for developers.