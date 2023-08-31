Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.79
-$0.00021 (-0.03%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$751.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
949.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$29.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$9.12
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$-
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
-
About Tezos

Tezos Price Data

Tezos (XTZ) currently has a price of $0.79 and is down -0.027% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 60 with a market cap of 751.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $29.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 949.8M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers secure and efficient smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps). It differentiates itself through its unique governance approach and ability to upgrade without hard forks. Tezos features a self-amendment process for stakeholders to propose and vote on upgrades, ensuring the network remains adaptable. It utilizes a liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism and emphasizes security through formal verification and bug bounties for developers.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$751.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
949.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$29.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$9.12
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$-
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
-
Other assets
The Sandbox
Decentraland
USDD
XDC Network
EOS
Axie Infinity
Bitget Token
Rollbit Coin
Fantom
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Tezos = $0.79 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy XTZ
Other assets
The Sandbox
Decentraland
USDD
XDC Network
EOS
Axie Infinity
Bitget Token
Rollbit Coin
Fantom
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
Crypto funds recorded net inflows for third consecutive week led by Bitcoin
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Deutsche Bank partners with Taurus to offer digital asset custody and tokenization services
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Google Cloud steps up as oracle provider on LayerZero network
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Tezos Foundation, Champ Medici announce first cohort of $1 million arts fund grantees
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights