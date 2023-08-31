About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Price Data

Axie Infinity (AXS) currently has a price of $5.45 and is down -1.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 65 with a market cap of 720.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $71.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 132M tokens out of a total supply of 270M tokens.

Axie Infinity is a cryptocurrency game built on the Ethereum blockchain that makes use of the AXS cryptocurrency. Players are able to buy NFTs and earn tokens within the game.