Injective (INJ) currently has a price of $14.48 and is down -3.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 43 with a market cap of 1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $118.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 83.8M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Injective (INJ) is a decentralized exchange protocol on the Ethereum platform that facilitates the trading of various digital assets. It offers high-speed transactions and low fees using Layer 2 Ethereum technology, and caters to both retail and institutional investors with advanced trading features. INJ stands out by supporting decentralized market creation, allowing users to create their own prediction markets. Moreover, INJ holders can actively participate in the governance of the protocol. By providing transparent, secure, and censorship-resistant trading opportunities, INJ aims to disrupt the traditional financial market worldwide.