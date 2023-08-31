Theta Network (THETA) currently has a price of $0.76 and is down -1.055% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 58 with a market cap of 761.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $26.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Theta Network is a blockchain-based platform designed for video streaming, offering high-quality content at a lower cost than centralized alternatives. Users can share their spare bandwidth and resources, creating a decentralized streaming network. THETA is the network's native utility token, used in a proof-of-stake model for network security. It can be exchanged with other Ethereum-based tokens. The network also introduced TFUEL, an incentive token for sharing excess bandwidth and facilitating platform operations. Staking TFUEL alongside THETA provides additional earning opportunities for participants.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.