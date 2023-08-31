Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / Fantom

Fantom (FTM) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.24
-$0.013 (-5.11%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$681.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$93.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$3.46
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$771.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3.2B
About Fantom

Fantom Price Data

Fantom (FTM) currently has a price of $0.24 and is down -5.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 68 with a market cap of 681.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $93.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.8B tokens out of a total supply of 3.2B tokens.

Fantom (FTM) is a smart-contract platform developed in South Korea, offering improved performance compared to older systems like Ethereum. It operates through a network of decentralized applications (dapps), aiming to provide high speed, low transaction costs, and enhanced security. The native cryptocurrency of Fantom, FTM, facilitates staking, governance, and fee payments within the platform.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

