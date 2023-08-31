About Radix

Radix Price Data

Radix (XRD) currently has a price of $0.042 and is up 1.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 99 with a market cap of 432.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.3B tokens out of a total supply of 12.7B tokens.

Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency that solves scalability issues in blockchain technology using its unique protocol, Cerberus. This allows for parallel processing of transactions and smart contracts, enabling high transaction volumes for real-world use. Radix ensures network security through its decentralized ledger and consensus mechanism, Tempo, preventing manipulation and centralized control. It also prioritizes developer user experience with a toolkit for easy creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dapps). Radix aims to support interoperability with other blockchains for seamless integration and communication.