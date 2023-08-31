Rollbit Coin (RLB) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -10.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 66 with a market cap of 701.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $19.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.3B tokens out of a total supply of 3.3B tokens.
Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency specifically designed for the Rollbit platform, an online crypto casino and exchange. It allows users to seamlessly gamble and invest within the platform, offering an opportunity for practical and entertaining use of their cryptocurrency.
