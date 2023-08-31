About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar Price Data

Pax Dollar (USDP) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 94 with a market cap of 453.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 453.4M tokens out of a total supply of 453.4M tokens.

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It provides secure and reliable digital financial services for individuals and businesses, offering instant and low-cost cross-border transactions. USDP prioritizes regulatory compliance and operates under the governance of established financial authorities, making it an option for users looking for a stable and compliant digital currency.