Render Network Price Data

Render Network (RENDER) currently has a price of ¥402.55 and is down -12.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 64 with a market cap of ¥208.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥31.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 517.7M tokens out of a total supply of 532.5M tokens.

RENDER is a cryptocurrency developed by OTOY that powers a decentralized GPU rendering network. It allows creators to use idle computer power from around the world to render 3D graphics faster, regardless of the operating system or device. By distributing rendering tasks to multiple GPUs, RENDER promotes collaboration and decentralization in the global creative community.