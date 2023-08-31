About Render

Render Price Data

Render (RNDR) currently has a price of $2.28 and is down -6.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 54 with a market cap of 849.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $77.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 372.1M tokens out of a total supply of 531M tokens.

RNDR is a cryptocurrency developed by OTOY that powers a decentralized GPU rendering network. It allows creators to use idle computer power from around the world to render 3D graphics faster, regardless of the operating system or device. By distributing rendering tasks to multiple GPUs, RNDR promotes collaboration and decentralization in the global creative community.