About Kava

Kava Price Data

Kava (KAVA) currently has a price of $0.69 and is up 0.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 71 with a market cap of 613.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $10.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 896.9M tokens out of a total supply of 896.8M tokens.

Kava (KAVA) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the Cosmos (ATOM) network. It enables users to borrow against their crypto assets and earn interest. Founded by Brian Kerr, Kava Labs, based in San Francisco, is responsible for fostering the growth and evolution of the Kava ecosystem.