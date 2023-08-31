Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥4,002.43
-¥33.51 (-0.83%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥79.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
19.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥615M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥8,283.49
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥79.7B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
19.9M
About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Price Data

Rocket Pool (RPL) currently has a price of ¥4K and is down -0.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 95 with a market cap of ¥79.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥615M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.9M tokens out of a total supply of 19.9M tokens.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum network that enables efficient and secure staking. It allows individuals and institutions to contribute to Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, even with less than the required 32 ETH. Users can stake any amount by depositing and receiving RPL tokens in return. Rocket Pool also offers a smart node system that enhances decentralization and security. It provides additional features such as built-in insurance protection, early withdrawal of staked tokens, and a network token design that encourages long-term participation. In summary, Rocket Pool is a decentralized platform for staking Ethereum that enables participation from smaller participants and offers various features to enhance user experience and security.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Crypto Market Cap
1 Rocket Pool = ¥4,002.43 Japanese Yen (JPY)
