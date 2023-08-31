About Tether Gold

Tether Gold Price Data

Tether Gold (XAUT) currently has a price of $2K and is up 0.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 84 with a market cap of 489.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 246.5K tokens out of a total supply of 246.5K tokens.

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency backed by physical gold reserves held in a Swiss vault. Each XAUT token represents ownership of one troy ounce of gold, making it divisible and tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether conducts regular audits to verify the backing of the gold reserves and strives for transparency to build trust among investors. This digital asset allows individuals to combine the stability of gold with the convenience and flexibility of digital assets, providing a secure and convenient way to invest in physical gold without the need for physical possession.