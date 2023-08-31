Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Klaytn

Klaytn (KLAY) Price

$0.13
-$0.00056 (-0.42%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$434.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$11.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$4.34
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$-
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
-
About Klaytn

Klaytn Price Data

Klaytn (KLAY) currently has a price of $0.13 and is down -0.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 98 with a market cap of 434.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.2B tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Klaytn is a South Korean blockchain platform and cryptocurrency developed by Kakao. Introduced in 2019, its objective is to provide a user-friendly and efficient environment for creating and implementing blockchain-based applications. By utilizing a hybrid design that combines the advantages of both public and private blockchains, Klaytn delivers high performance and scalability, capable of processing thousands of transactions per second. Its native cryptocurrency, KLAY, is utilized for transaction fees, decentralized application engagement, and incentivizing network participants. With a limited supply of 10 billion tokens, mining rewards, ecosystem development, and partnerships are among its allocations. Klaytn prioritizes user experience and accessibility, offering easy access to its services for developers and users alike. Additionally, the platform provides developer-friendly tools and resources to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

