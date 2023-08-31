About Frax Ether

Frax Ether Price Data

Frax Ether (FRXETH) currently has a price of $1.8K and is down -1.054% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 79 with a market cap of 512.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $26.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 284.1K tokens out of a total supply of 284.1K tokens.

Frax Ether (FRXETH) is a stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to keep its value stable against the US dollar. Its unique algorithm adjusts its supply based on market conditions, reducing volatility. FRXETH offers fast and secure transactions, benefiting from the scalability and security of Ethereum. Its decentralized governance allows the community to influence decisions, ensuring transparency and accountability.