BitTorrent (BTT) currently has a price of $0.00000046 and is down -1.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 97 with a market cap of 435.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $23.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 951.4T tokens out of a total supply of 990T tokens.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a Tron blockchain-based cryptocurrency focused on the filesharing platform BitTorrent.