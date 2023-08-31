About Casper Network

Casper Network Price Data

Casper Network (CSPR) currently has a price of ¥5.11 and is up 3.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 128 with a market cap of ¥58.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.8B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11.5B tokens out of a total supply of 12.2B tokens.

Casper Network is a blockchain platform designed to provide a secure and scalable environment for decentralized applications (dapps) and smart contracts. It utilizes a unique consensus mechanism called Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) which combines the best features of proof of work and proof of stake, ensuring both security and energy-efficiency. With impressive scalability, Casper Network can handle high transaction volumes without sacrificing efficiency, allowing for faster and more cost-effective transactions compared to other blockchains. It is also highly interoperable, seamlessly integrating with other blockchain platforms, and offers a developer-friendly ecosystem to simplify dapp creation and attract more developers.