Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Huobi

Huobi (HT) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$2.46
$0.0093 (0.38%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$391.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
159.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$8.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$39.66
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$494M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
201.1M
About Huobi

Huobi Price Data

Huobi (HT) currently has a price of $2.46 and is up 0.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 105 with a market cap of 391.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.4M tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

Huobi Token (HT) is a native cryptocurrency of the HTX exchange, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It is an ERC-20 token with a total supply capped at 500 million. HT holders on the exchange enjoy exclusive benefits, such as access to events, crypto rewards, voting rights, and potential discounts on transaction fees. Additionally, HT has a "smart chain" feature that allows developers to build decentralized applications on Huobi's blockchain, making it more than just a utility token and an integral part of the Huobi ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$391.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
159.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$8.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$39.66
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$494M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
201.1M
Other assets
WOO Network
Terra Luna Classic
Fetch.ai
NEXO
PancakeSwap
Nexus Mutual
APENFT
Qtum
Zilliqa
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Huobi = $2.46 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy HT
Other assets
WOO Network
Terra Luna Classic
Fetch.ai
NEXO
PancakeSwap
Nexus Mutual
APENFT
Qtum
Zilliqa
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
HTX hacker returns funds, Justin Sun confirms 250 ETH 'whitehat bonus'
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Crypto exchange Huobi rebrands to HTX for tenth anniversary
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Solana retraces gains as analysts say multi-week rally is a price correction
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights