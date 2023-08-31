Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / Terra Luna Classic

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.000064
-$0.0000010 (-1.55%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$371.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
5.8T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$25.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$119.18
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$438M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
6.8T
About Terra Luna Classic

Terra Luna Classic Price Data

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) currently has a price of $0.000064 and is down -1.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 108 with a market cap of 371.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $25.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.8T tokens out of a total supply of 6.8T tokens.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is a decentralized finance token within the Terra ecosystem. It operates on a two-token system, with LUNC serving as the governance token. This enables LUNC holders to actively participate in the decision-making process of the network, including suggesting and voting on alterations to the ecosystem. Additionally, LUNC acts as a stablecoin, maintaining a value that is linked to a traditional financial asset.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

