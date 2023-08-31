About Sui

Sui Price Data

Sui (SUI) currently has a price of $0.46 and is down -2.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 96 with a market cap of 441.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $116.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.6M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Sui is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It operates under the ERC-20 standard and utilizes smart contracts for advanced functionalities. With its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, Sui offers environmental benefits and incentives for token holders. Transactions are conducted peer-to-peer, increasing transparency and eliminating the need for intermediaries. Sui's use of smart contracts ensures secure and automated contract negotiation and performance.