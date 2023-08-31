Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) GBP Price

£0.79
£0.0060 (0.77%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£119.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
150.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£178.4K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£2.50
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£119.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
150.5M
About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar Price Data

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) currently has a price of £0.79 and is up 0.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 243 with a market cap of £119.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £178.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 150.5M tokens out of a total supply of 150.5M tokens.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency issued by the Gemini exchange, with its value pegged to the US Dollar. It provides a secure and stable medium for transferring virtual dollars over blockchain, utilizing the Ethereum platform for smart contract functionality. Each GUSD is backed by a dollar held at State Street Bank and Trust Company, offering FDIC "pass-through" deposit insurance. GUSD enables users to easily use the US Dollar on the blockchain, allowing for the purchase, sale, and trading of digital assets with a currency that maintains consistent value. The tokens are subjected to regular external audits to ensure transparency and confirm the corresponding backing of each token with a dollar in the Gemini account.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

