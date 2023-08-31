About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar Price Data

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) currently has a price of ¥147.86 and is up 0.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 244 with a market cap of ¥22.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥34.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 150.5M tokens out of a total supply of 150.5M tokens.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency issued by the Gemini exchange, with its value pegged to the US Dollar. It provides a secure and stable medium for transferring virtual dollars over blockchain, utilizing the Ethereum platform for smart contract functionality. Each GUSD is backed by a dollar held at State Street Bank and Trust Company, offering FDIC "pass-through" deposit insurance. GUSD enables users to easily use the US Dollar on the blockchain, allowing for the purchase, sale, and trading of digital assets with a currency that maintains consistent value. The tokens are subjected to regular external audits to ensure transparency and confirm the corresponding backing of each token with a dollar in the Gemini account.