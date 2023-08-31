About NEXO

NEXO Price Data

NEXO (NEXO) currently has a price of £0.60 and is up 1.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 122 with a market cap of £337.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 560M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

NEXO is the native token of the Nexo platform, which acts as a bridge between traditional banking and cryptocurrency. It allows users to obtain instant crypto-backed loans without selling their cryptocurrencies. NEXO is a utility token that provides various benefits to its holders on the Nexo platform.