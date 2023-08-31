Nexus Mutual (NXM) currently has a price of $51.64 and is down -2.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 115 with a market cap of 349M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $13.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.8M tokens out of a total supply of 6.8M tokens.
Nexus Mutual (NXM) is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers decentralized insurance by pooling funds and utilizing smart contracts for coverage and claims. The native token (NXM) enables staking, voting, and rewards for participating in the governance and risk assessment processes, creating a community-driven ecosystem.
