About Akash Network

Akash Network Price Data

Akash Network (AKT) currently has a price of $1.0096 and is down -2.034% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 156 with a market cap of 222.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 220.8M tokens out of a total supply of 220.8M tokens.

Akash Network is a decentralized marketplace for cloud computing that enhances efficiency and reduces costs. It uses a utility token called AKT to incentivize responsible usage and discourage abuse of computational resources. By requiring users to own and pledge AKT tokens, it ensures a stake in the platform's governance and helps stabilize the network.