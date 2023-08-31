About Flare

Flare (FLR) currently has a price of $0.010 and is down -0.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 135 with a market cap of 282.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 27B tokens out of a total supply of 101.5B tokens.

Flare (FLR) is a decentralized network that aims to connect the traditional finance industry with cryptocurrencies. The project's primary objective is to unlock the value of locked assets using its native token, Spark (FLR), allowing users to earn from their assets without selling them.