Liquity USD (LUSD) currently has a price of €0.91 and is up 0.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 206 with a market cap of €182M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 199.2M tokens out of a total supply of 199.2M tokens.
Liquity USD (LUSD) is a decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency on Ethereum. It provides stability in the volatile crypto market through its unique Stability Pool mechanism. LUSD's decentralized governance system allows active participation from token holders. With low transaction fees and high scalability, LUSD is integrated with the Ethereum network for optimal functionality.
