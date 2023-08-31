About Zilliqa

Zilliqa Price Data

Zilliqa (ZIL) currently has a price of $0.020 and is down -2.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of 341.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.2B tokens out of a total supply of 18.2B tokens.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a groundbreaking blockchain platform that addresses the scalability issue faced by many other platforms. Through its implementation of sharding, Zilliqa can process transactions concurrently, significantly improving its overall speed. Zilliqa uses its own token, ZIL, to power transactions and execute smart contracts.