MX (MX) currently has a price of $2.74 and is down -3.088% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 138 with a market cap of 276.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.6M tokens out of a total supply of 431.9M tokens.

The MX Token (MX) is a cryptocurrency token used on the MXC Exchange. Developed by the blockchain company MXC Foundation, it aims to improve the efficiency and security of digital assets. As a native token, MX has several benefits within the MXC platform, such as discounted trading fees, membership applications, and a staking mechanism for daily returns.