About MX

MX Price Data

MX (MX) currently has a price of ¥435.24 and is up 0.066% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 151 with a market cap of ¥43.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥196.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.6M tokens out of a total supply of 431.9M tokens.

The MX Token (MX) is a cryptocurrency token used on the MXC Exchange. Developed by the blockchain company MXC Foundation, it aims to improve the efficiency and security of digital assets. As a native token, MX has several benefits within the MXC platform, such as discounted trading fees, membership applications, and a staking mechanism for daily returns.