About Conflux

Conflux Price Data

Conflux (CFX) currently has a price of $0.15 and is down -9.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of 516M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $83.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.4B tokens out of a total supply of 5.4B tokens.

Conflux is a cryptocurrency that operates on a highly scalable and secure platform called the Conflux blockchain. It achieves scalability through a unique consensus algorithm called Tree-Graph (T-G) that allows for parallel processing of transactions. Additionally, Conflux offers interoperability with other blockchains through the Conflux Cross Chain Protocol (CCC), enabling the transfer of assets and data between networks.