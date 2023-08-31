About Sei

Sei (SEI) currently has a price of $0.11 and is down -2.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 174 with a market cap of 200.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $46.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Sei (SEI) is a digital cryptocurrency on the Sei Network, which is compatible with the Ethereum platform. It utilizes the ERC-20 token standard for smooth integration with wallets and exchanges. SEI stands out for its efficient and decentralized digital asset system, aiming to enhance transaction security, speed, and ease. It appeals to users who value both profitability and reliability in blockchain technology.