Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / First Digital USD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.00
-$0.0047 (-0.47%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$590.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
589.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$2.2B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.04
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$590.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
589.6M
About First Digital USD

First Digital USD Price Data

First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 72 with a market cap of 590.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 589.6M tokens out of a total supply of 589.6M tokens.

The First Digital USD (FDUSD) cryptocurrency token bridges traditional finance and the digital world. It functions as a digital representation of the US dollar, allowing easy transactions and storage. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contract technology ensures transparency and security. FDUSD is stable, backed by a 1:1 reserve of US dollars, minimizing price volatility. It offers fast and low-cost transactions, leveraging Ethereum's infrastructure, and can be stored in compatible wallets for easy access and control.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$590.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
589.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$2.2B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.04
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$590.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
589.6M
Other assets
Mina Protocol
Flow
eCash
Gate
Conflux
Frax Ether
GALA
Tether Gold
ApeCoin
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 First Digital USD = $1.00 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy FDUSD
Other assets
Mina Protocol
Flow
eCash
Gate
Conflux
Frax Ether
GALA
Tether Gold
ApeCoin
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
BUSD market cap down 90% from all-time high as stablecoin winds down
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
FDUSD stablecoin market cap grew 51% to $394 million over last 30 days
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Binance to end support for BUSD, encourages conversion to FDUSD
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights