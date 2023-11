About First Digital USD

First Digital USD Price Data

First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 72 with a market cap of 590.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 589.6M tokens out of a total supply of 589.6M tokens.

The First Digital USD (FDUSD) cryptocurrency token bridges traditional finance and the digital world. It functions as a digital representation of the US dollar, allowing easy transactions and storage. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contract technology ensures transparency and security. FDUSD is stable, backed by a 1:1 reserve of US dollars, minimizing price volatility. It offers fast and low-cost transactions, leveraging Ethereum's infrastructure, and can be stored in compatible wallets for easy access and control.