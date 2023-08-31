Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
$107.77
-$1.11 (-1.02%)
Market cap
$278.7M
Circulating supply
2.6M
Volume (24h)
$5.5M
All time high
$644.20
FDV
$322.9M
Total supply
3M
Gnosis (GNO) currently has a price of $107.77 and is down -1.020% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 137 with a market cap of 278.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.6M tokens out of a total supply of 3M tokens.

Gnosis, a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, enables users to predict event outcomes and potentially earn profits. It utilizes its native token, GNO, for market liquidity incentives, protocol governance participation, and staking in GnosisDAO. As one of the earliest players in the prediction market industry, Gnosis originated from ConsenSys, a blockchain tech company, when it was launched in 2017.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

