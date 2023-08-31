About Illuvium

Illuvium Price Data

Illuvium (ILV) currently has a price of €97.53 and is down -2.041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 81 with a market cap of €593.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €37.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.1M tokens out of a total supply of 9.6M tokens.

Illuvium is a decentralized game studio focusing on merging open-world RPG games with decentralized finance. Launched in 2021, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and allows players to earn equity through its native cryptocurrency, Illuvium (ILV). By combining gaming and blockchain systems, Illuvium aims to create an accessible gaming environment that leverages the innovative features of blockchain technology.