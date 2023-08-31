Helium (HNT) currently has a price of $1.5 and is down -0.61% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 161 with a market cap of 215.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 143.9M tokens out of a total supply of 223M tokens.
Helium (HNT) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized wireless network for IoT devices. Using a proof-of-coverage algorithm, users are incentivized to set up and maintain wireless hotspots, expanding network coverage. Helium also prioritizes low power consumption and cost-effective operation, making it a scalable and cost-efficient connectivity solution for IoT devices.
