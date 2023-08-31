About OKT Chain

OKT Chain Price Data

OKT Chain (OKT) currently has a price of $13.44 and is down -1.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 176 with a market cap of $240.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.8M tokens out of a total supply of 17.8M tokens.

OKT is the native token of OKExChain, a high-performance trading chain developed by OKX. Its main purpose is to connect decentralized and centralized networks, allowing users to transact, trade, and build on-chain without compromising efficiency. OKT offers various benefits such as enhanced trading speed, reduced fees, the ability to create decentralized exchanges, and minimal transaction costs. Its ticker symbol is "OKT".