About Chia

Chia Price Data

Chia (XCH) currently has a price of ¥3.8K and is up 1.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 181 with a market cap of ¥35B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥455.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.2M tokens out of a total supply of 30.2M tokens.

Chia (XCH) is a new cryptocurrency created by Bram Cohen, the founder of BitTorrent, with the goal of providing a sustainable alternative to Bitcoin. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Chia uses a unique algorithm called Proof of Space and Time (PoST) that reduces environmental impact by utilizing unused storage space instead of computational power. The native token, XCH, can be acquired through farming and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, making Chia a scalable and secure option for a decentralized financial system with a focus on sustainability.