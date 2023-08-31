Bitcoin Gold (BTG) currently has a price of €14.51 and is down -1.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 158 with a market cap of €254.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.5M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork from Bitcoin. It aims to make mining more accessible by using a different proof-of-work algorithm that requires less computational power and specialized equipment. This allows more individuals to participate in the network and promotes decentralization. Bitcoin Gold also emphasizes community-driven development, transparency, and the use of open-source software. Users are encouraged to contribute to the project's codebase, making it inclusive and democratic.
