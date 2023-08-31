Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Convex Finance

Convex Finance (CVX) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$3.0012
-$0.024 (-0.79%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$245.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
81.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$8.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$60.09
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$297.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
99.1M
About Convex Finance

Convex Finance Price Data

Convex Finance (CVX) currently has a price of $3.0012 and is down -0.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of 245.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 81.7M tokens out of a total supply of 99.1M tokens.

Convex Finance (CVX) is a decentralized finance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Its key feature is a staking platform where users can lock up CVX tokens and earn rewards in the form of additional CVX and CRV tokens. This encourages long-term holding and promotes community involvement in governance. Convex Finance stands out with its integration with Curve Finance, a top decentralized exchange for stablecoins, allowing for low-slippage trading. With partnerships and additional yield opportunities from liquidity pools, Convex Finance aims to provide an efficient way for users to maximize returns on stablecoin investments.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$245.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
81.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$8.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$60.09
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$297.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
99.1M
Other assets
Blur
Chia
Beldex
Marinade staked SOL
Ankr Network
STEPN
Osmosis
Aleph Zero
Liquity USD
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Convex Finance = $3.0012 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy CVX
Other assets
Blur
Chia
Beldex
Marinade staked SOL
Ankr Network
STEPN
Osmosis
Aleph Zero
Liquity USD
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Solana retraces gains as analysts say multi-week rally is a price correction
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Total stablecoin supply growth signals increased capital inflow, analysts say
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Democratic lawmaker criticizes SEC's handling of controversial crypto accounting bulletin
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights