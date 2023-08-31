About Convex Finance

Convex Finance (CVX) currently has a price of $3.58 and is up 0.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 152 with a market cap of $293.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 82M tokens out of a total supply of 99.2M tokens.

Convex Finance (CVX) is a decentralized finance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Its key feature is a staking platform where users can lock up CVX tokens and earn rewards in the form of additional CVX and CRV tokens. This encourages long-term holding and promotes community involvement in governance. Convex Finance stands out with its integration with Curve Finance, a top decentralized exchange for stablecoins, allowing for low-slippage trading. With partnerships and additional yield opportunities from liquidity pools, Convex Finance aims to provide an efficient way for users to maximize returns on stablecoin investments.