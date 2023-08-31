About Qtum

Qtum Price Data

Qtum (QTUM) currently has a price of $3.2 and is down -9.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 118 with a market cap of 336.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $46.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 104.9M tokens out of a total supply of 107.8M tokens.

Qtum is a blockchain platform that combines the strengths of Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was founded in Singapore and utilizes Bitcoin's blockchain model while integrating a modified version of Ethereum's Virtual Machine. This hybrid platform offers reliability and supports the development of decentralized applications and smart contracts. Qtum aims to create a secure and efficient platform for developers to build real-world use cases for blockchain technology.