About Mask Network

Mask Network Price Data

Mask Network (MASK) currently has a price of $3.53 and is up 13.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 130 with a market cap of 289.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $262.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 82.1M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Mask Network (MASK) is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve social media by providing a decentralized and private messaging infrastructure. It offers encrypted and anonymous messaging and file sharing, ensuring user privacy and security. With its unique "Token Masking" feature, users can easily convert between cryptocurrencies without leaving their preferred social media platforms, and even send tokenized messages. Overall, MASK empowers users by providing a secure and efficient means of communication and financial transactions within social media platforms.