About ECOMI

ECOMI Price Data

ECOMI (OMI) currently has a price of £0.00051 and is up 5.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 222 with a market cap of £136.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £548.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 271.3B tokens out of a total supply of 311.5B tokens.

ECOMI is a cryptocurrency operating on the VeChainThor blockchain, with the token ticker OMI. It disrupts the collectibles industry by utilizing blockchain technology and offering a platform for the buying, selling, and trading of licensed digital collectibles. ECOMI's unique features include ownership and management of digital assets through its VeVe app, where users can purchase limited-edition digital collectibles from popular brands securely stored on the blockchain. It also integrates augmented reality (AR) technology, allowing users to showcase their collectibles in immersive AR environments. ECOMI's future plans include expanding into virtual goods and customizable fashion items for use in virtual reality (VR) worlds.