About SingularityNET

SingularityNET Price Data

SingularityNET (AGIX) currently has a price of €0.28 and is up 1.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 132 with a market cap of €342.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €41.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.4B tokens.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a decentralized AI network on the Ethereum blockchain that enables AI agents to connect and exchange services. It promotes accessibility by allowing anyone to contribute or benefit from AI services through its marketplace. SingularityNET also encourages collaboration among AI agents, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of algorithms. The platform addresses ethical concerns by promoting transparency and fairness in AI decision-making processes. Overall, SingularityNET aims to democratize access to AI and create a decentralized ecosystem for AI development and utilization.