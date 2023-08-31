About Open Exchange Token

Open Exchange Token Price Data

Open Exchange Token (OX) currently has a price of $0.0093 and is down -6.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 517 with a market cap of 36.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $463.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.9B tokens out of a total supply of 3.9B tokens.

Open Exchange Token (OX) is a cryptocurrency created specifically for the Open Exchange Network (OEN). OEN is a decentralized platform built on blockchain technology that aims to establish a global digital asset exchange ecosystem. OX token is the primary currency utilized within this network, facilitating various transactions such as trading fees and staking. Its ticker symbol is 'OX'.