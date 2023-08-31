Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Celo (CELO) Price

$0.56
$0.019 (3.51%)
Market cap
$288.8M
Circulating supply
518.4M
Volume (24h)
$56M
All time high
$9.82
FDV
$557.2M
Total supply
1B
About Celo

Celo Price Data

Celo (CELO) currently has a price of $0.56 and is up 3.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 131 with a market cap of 288.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $56M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 518.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Celo (CELO) is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem launched in April 2020 to increase financial inclusivity for the unbanked population. By utilizing digital currencies, it aims to enable secure and fast global transactions. Developed by cLabs, Celo supports stablecoins like Celo Dollar (cUSD) and Celo Euro (cEUR), which are pegged to their respective fiat equivalents.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

websights