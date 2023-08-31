About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel Price Data

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) currently has a price of £0.044 and is up 24.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 143 with a market cap of £274.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £259.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.4B tokens out of a total supply of 6.4B tokens.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency created by Theta Labs. It operates on a blockchain that aims to promote the sharing of internet bandwidth. TFUEL, along with Theta Token (THETA), enables transactions within the Theta network, such as rewarding users who contribute their broadband resources.