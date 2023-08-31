About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) currently has a price of $7.89 and is down -1.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 172 with a market cap of 203.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 25.8M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralized domain name system built on the Ethereum blockchain. It replaces long Ethereum addresses with readable names, simplifying transactions in the Ethereum ecosystem. ENS utilizes its native cryptocurrency, ENS coin, to register and transfer domain names. With a maximum supply of 18.5 million coins, ENS supports various top-level domains and operates on the secure and transparent Ethereum blockchain.