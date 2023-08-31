Aleph Zero (AZERO) currently has a price of ¥195.11 and is down -2.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 145 with a market cap of ¥48.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥305M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 249.7M tokens out of a total supply of 347.8M tokens.
Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a cryptocurrency that offers secure, scalable, and private blockchain solutions. It utilizes a unique DAG-based architecture for efficient transaction processing. The platform focuses on privacy, using zero-knowledge proofs to ensure confidentiality and anonymity for transactions. Additionally, Aleph Zero's scalability, achieved through a sharding mechanism, allows for fast transaction speeds and high throughput, making it suitable for industries with stringent data security requirements and accommodating a growing user base.
